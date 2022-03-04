Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. Cameco has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.