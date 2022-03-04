Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

CWH opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Camping World has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

