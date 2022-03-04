Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $260.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $315.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

CRM opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

