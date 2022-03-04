Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LWSCF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.58.

LWSCF opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

