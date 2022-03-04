Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$185.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$168.75.

Shares of CM opened at C$159.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$120.25 and a 12 month high of C$167.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

