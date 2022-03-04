Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 257,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

