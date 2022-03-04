Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.30.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$74.04. 2,229,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,512. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a market cap of C$87.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$76.73.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total transaction of C$674,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,810,687.20. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total transaction of C$2,706,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. Insiders sold a total of 276,879 shares of company stock worth $16,340,267 over the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.