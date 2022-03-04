Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:CFX opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.42. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.92 and a twelve month high of C$10.23. The company has a market cap of C$329.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

