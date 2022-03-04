Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Set at C$55.00 by Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) has been given a C$55.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 91.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.33.

CFP opened at C$28.76 on Wednesday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$22.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.12.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

