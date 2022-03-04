Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.05). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $571.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.35. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

