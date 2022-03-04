Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.01).
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.