Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.01).

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.89. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.