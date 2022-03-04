Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Conagra Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

