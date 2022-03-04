Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla stock opened at $839.29 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $957.10 and its 200 day moving average is $923.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

