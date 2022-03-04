Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $226.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

