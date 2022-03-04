Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.