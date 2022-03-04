Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $125,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

