Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

