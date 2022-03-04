Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.90% of Capital Product Partners worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $289.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.