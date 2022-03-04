Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) & South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Financial Survey

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Captor Capital -22.20% -13.63% -9.73%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for South32 and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 1 4 4 1 2.50 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South32 and Captor Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $5.48 billion 3.17 -$195.00 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South32.

Summary

South32 beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

South32 Company Profile (Get Rating)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa. The Worsley Alumina segment offers bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia. The Hillside Aluminium segment offers aluminium smelters at Richards Bay, South Africa. The Mozal Aluminium segment includes aluminium smelter in Mozambique. The Brazil Alumina segment covers alumina refinery in Brazil. The South Africa Energy Coal segment comprises of open-cut and underground energy coal mines and processing operations in South Africa. The Illawarra Metallurgical Coal segment consists of underground metallurgical coal mines in New South Wales, Australia. The Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal segment involves in the exploration and development of metallurgical coal deposit in Queensland, Australia. The Australia Manganese segment produces manganese ore in the Northern Territory and manganese alloys in Tasmania. The South Africa Manganese segment

Captor Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

