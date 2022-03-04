Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,500 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 492.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.