Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,268 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR opened at $155.77 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

