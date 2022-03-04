Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,223 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,431 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.18% of SmartFinancial worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

