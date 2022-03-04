Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,931 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in YETI were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in YETI by 417.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in YETI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in YETI by 14.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at about $4,522,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. UBS Group increased their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

