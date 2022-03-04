Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 70 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.30.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

