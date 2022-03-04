Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NiSource were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NI opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

