Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of CARA opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $593.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,396,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

