Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.75. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2,570 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,396,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

