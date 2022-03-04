Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.75. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2,570 shares trading hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
