Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 483,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,753 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

