CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.