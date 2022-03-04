Caroline Dowling Acquires 1,300 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Dowling acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($24,995.30).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,375 ($18.45) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,633.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,706.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.85) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.77) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.14).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

