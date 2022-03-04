Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. 4,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,159. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Carriage Services by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

