Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 605 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CEMB opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

