Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 225,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.