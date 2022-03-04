Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $280.16 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.75 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

