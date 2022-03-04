Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE opened at $105.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.