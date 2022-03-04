Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 946 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.02%.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

