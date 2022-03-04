Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.33

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.33 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 155.13 ($2.08). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 152.98 ($2.05), with a volume of 7,033 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £143.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Neil Austin sold 10,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.04), for a total value of £15,917.44 ($21,357.09). Also, insider Peter Page bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £54,510 ($73,138.33).

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

