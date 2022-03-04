Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $232.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $188.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.55. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $176.95 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

