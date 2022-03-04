Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in February

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CPCAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

