CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Cut to C$79.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $45.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.