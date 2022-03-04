Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

CLDX stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,501,000 after acquiring an additional 510,922 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 172,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $86,384,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.