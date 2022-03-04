Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

