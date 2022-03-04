Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLSN opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.08. Celsion has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Get Celsion alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.