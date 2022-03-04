Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of CVE opened at $15.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

