Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 31st total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

CELTF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Centamin has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

