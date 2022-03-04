Center For Asset Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742,773 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

