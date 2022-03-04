Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,717,000.

BND traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,905. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

