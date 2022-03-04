Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,734 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Aflac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Aflac stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 230,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,993. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

