Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $153.58. 728,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,717. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

