Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 3,697 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.45. 290,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,009. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

